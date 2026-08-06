Man arrested for attempt to kill four-year-old son in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old boy was critically injured after his father allegedly hurled him to the ground and attacked him with a stone near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 104 under the Gudimalkapur police station limits on Wednesday.

The accused, Syed Salman, a labourer and a rowdy sheeter at Golconda police station, is a resident of Golconda.

Police said they rushed to the spot after receiving a Dial 100 call from bystanders who witnessed the assault. The child was shifted to Niloufer Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child’s mother, Gudimalkapur police registered a case and launched a probe.

According to police, Salman had assaulted his wife a day before the incident, following which she left their home and went to Golconda. On Wednesday morning, Salman took their son, saying he was going to his brother’s house. However, after reaching Gudimalkapur, he allegedly tried to kill the child by throwing him to the ground and repeatedly attacking him with a stone.

Police said the couple had frequent disputes and had earlier undergone counselling.

Eyewitnesses told police that Salman initially attempted to throw the child under a passing DCM vehicle. When people intervened, he allegedly tried to attack them as well before turning on the boy with a stone. An attempt to murder case has been registered against Syed Salman.