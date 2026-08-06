SIR flags nearly 10 lakh Hyderabad voters for reverification

HYDERABAD: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hyderabad district has entered its final phase, with nearly 10 lakh electors identified under the Absent, Shifted, Death, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category, prompting the District Election Officer (DEO) to order reverification before the revision is finalised.

According to the SIR-2026 status report, as of 10 am on August 5, 9,95,315 electors — 21.01% of the district’s 47,36,669 voters — have been classified under the ASDDO category. So far, 27,26,655 Enumeration Forms (EFs), or 57.56%, have been digitised. A total of 4,91,236 electors submitted their EFs online, while 1,688 applications remain pending for verification.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Jubilee Hills recorded the highest number of ASDDO entries at 88,933 (21.87%), followed by Musheerabad with 84,917 (27.38%), Yakutpura with 84,792 (22.61%), Chandrayangutta with 81,500 (21.60%) and Secunderabad Cantonment with 79,457 (29.54%).

Bahadurpura led EF digitisation with 63.35%, followed by Karwan (62.01%) and Secunderabad (60.41%).

The SIR exercise has also led to the rationalisation of polling stations. GHMC has proposed changes to 208 polling stations, including shifting 94 polling stations to new buildings, renaming 39, creating four new polling stations and deleting or merging 71. The total number of polling stations is expected to reduce from 4,062 to 3,995.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Yakutpura will see the highest reduction in polling stations, from 332 to 291, followed by Bahadurpura (263 to 255) and Malakpet (300 to 293).

Across Telangana, 2,63,95,904 of the 3,38,26,448 Enumeration Forms distributed have been digitised, taking the statewide digitisation rate to 77.77% as of 6 pm on Wednesday.