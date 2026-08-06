Weaving Tradition into Modern Fashion

A similar philosophy drives Swathi Matam, founder of Taram and Myriti, labels known for their elegant interpretations of handwoven textiles. Her creations, worn by several celebrities, are rooted in traditional craftsmanship while speaking the language of contemporary fashion.

“Handlooms today are no longer limited to festive occasions or traditional silhouettes. The biggest shift has been in making them relevant for everyday life. Designers are blending age-old weaving techniques with contemporary cuts, lighter silhouettes and versatile styling, making handloom a part of the modern wardrobe rather than something reserved for special events,” says Swathi. Her design philosophy places the textile at the forefront. “At Taram, the fabric is always the hero. Our approach has been to retain the authenticity of handwoven textiles while experimenting with silhouettes that today’s women naturally gravitate towards — co-ord sets, dresses, shirts, jackets and easy everyday separates. We also work with thoughtful colour palettes and minimal detailing so the craftsmanship remains the focal point. The idea has always been to make handloom look fashionable while ensuring it feels effortless to wear every day,” she adds.

As designers continue to reinterpret India’s weaving traditions for a new generation, handloom is proving that heritage and modernity need not exist at opposite ends of the fashion spectrum. Instead, every thread is becoming a reminder that the future of fashion can be both rooted in tradition and effortlessly contemporary.