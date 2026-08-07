Hyderabad enters top 30 global data centre markets

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing data centre markets, ranking 27th globally in operational capacity and 19th in future development pipeline, according to the Knight Frank Global Data Centre Atlas 2026.

The report, which assessed 36 leading data centre markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, paints Hyderabad as a city in the midst of a major buildout. It currently has 151 MW of operational IT capacity, backed by a development pipeline exceeding 2.2 GW, reflecting investor confidence and growth prospects.

That momentum is expected to gather pace over the next few years. Hyderabad’s operational capacity is projected to reach nearly 380 MW by 2027, while committed and early-stage projects total about 1.9 GW, second only to Mumbai in India. Mumbai, with 774 MW of operational capacity, ranks 15th globally and 11th in future development pipeline with 4.9 GW.

The next phase of data centre boom is taking shape on the city’s outskirts. CtrlS is developing a 612 MW data centre park at Chandanvelly Industrial Park, with 250 MW of power already secured for the first phase.

NTT Data, Neysa Networks and the state government are developing a 400 MW AI-focused cluster capable of supporting up to 25,000 GPUs. Nxtra by Airtel is also building its largest Hyderabad facility, a 200 MW campus spread across 40 acres.