Chef Suraj Thapa: Serving Bengal’s soul

There is a certain comfort in Bengali food that goes beyond the familiar fish curry and mishti. Barbeque Nation’s latest pop-up, The Royal Bengal Table, brought that nostalgia to Hyderabad with a menu curated by MasterChef India Season 8 third runner-up Chef Suraj Thapa. Hosted at the restaurant’s Kukatpally outlet for a limited period, the festival celebrated Bengal’s lesser-known recipes, regional specialties and forgotten flavours. In conversation with CE, Chef Suraj Thapa talks about recreating the flavours he grew up with, how MasterChef transformed his life, and why his dream restaurant will always begin in Kolkata.

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Tell us about The Royal Bengal Table.

We’ve specially curated this pop-up to showcase authentic Bengali cuisine, including several rare and forgotten recipes that are slowly disappearing from our kitchens. Along with those, we’ve also included a variety of bhartas, which are an integral part of every Bengali meal. Bengali cuisine is incredibly diverse, so I wanted to bring dishes that are close to my heart and represent the food I grew up eating. We begin with refreshing drinks like Aampora Shorbot, made with charred raw mango and our signature Bengali bhaja masala, and a drink made from kalo jam (jamun).

Among the starters, we have Machher Chop and Mocha Chop, which is a croquette made from banana blossom, an ingredient Bengalis absolutely love. We also have several traditional bhartas, including Machher Lej Bharta (fish tail mash) and Turai Bharta (ridge gourd mash). At home, fish tails are often left aside, so this preparation was a way to transform them into something truly delicious. For us, even a simple meal of dal and bharta is enough.

Some of the signature dishes include the famous Golbari-style Kosha Mangsho, inspired by the iconic eatery in North Kolkata known for its dark, richly spiced mutton curry. We are also serving Basanti Pulao, Meter Pakora (liver fritters), Doi Begun, Aampora Murgi — where charred raw mango is infused with chicken for a smoky, tangy flavour — and our crispy Jhuri Aloo Bhaja with peanuts and curry leaves. In desserts we have Mishti Doi, Baked Rosogolla, Gobindo Bhog Chaler Payesh and Mihidana.