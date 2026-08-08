Department of Economic Affairs clears Rs 4,000 crore Telangana urban plan

HYDERABAD: The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has approved the Project Preparation Report for Telangana’s Urban Transformation and Jobs Programme, clearing the way for further appraisal before a proposed World Bank-assisted project.

The Rs 4,000 crore programme, formulated by the Municipal Administration Department, has an estimated outlay of $430 million, including a proposed World Bank contribution of $301 million (Rs 2,800 crore).

The programme aims to develop selected urban clusters into liveable, climate-resilient and economically regions, with investments in water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, urban mobility, public spaces and climate resilience in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance and municipal finances, promote digital governance and improve access to infrastructure financing. A third component will focus on regional economic development, connectivity, private investment and job creation through City Economic Regions.