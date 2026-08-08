Hyderabad

Department of Economic Affairs clears Rs 4,000 crore Telangana urban plan

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance and municipal finances, promote digital governance and improve access to infrastructure financing.
The programme aims to develop selected urban clusters into liveable, climate-resilient and economically regions.
The programme aims to develop selected urban clusters into liveable, climate-resilient and economically regions. File Photo | Express
Express News Service
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HYDERABAD: The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has approved the Project Preparation Report for Telangana’s Urban Transformation and Jobs Programme, clearing the way for further appraisal before a proposed World Bank-assisted project.

The Rs 4,000 crore programme, formulated by the Municipal Administration Department, has an estimated outlay of $430 million, including a proposed World Bank contribution of $301 million (Rs 2,800 crore).

The programme aims to develop selected urban clusters into liveable, climate-resilient and economically regions, with investments in water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, urban mobility, public spaces and climate resilience in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance and municipal finances, promote digital governance and improve access to infrastructure financing. A third component will focus on regional economic development, connectivity, private investment and job creation through City Economic Regions.

Telangana urban plan
Economic Affairs

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