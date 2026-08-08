Framing forgotten traditions: MC Shekhar’s lens on Telangana’s Mathura Lambadas



Shekhar’s engagement with tribal communities dates back to 2013, when he held an exhibition on tribes. Since then, he has continued researching and photographing different communities, gradually building an extensive archive. His next step is to bring this work together through coffee table books. The Mathura community will be the subject of his first coffee table book, followed by documentation of other major tribal communities, including the Moriya and tribes from Araku. He is also working on tribal communities in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, with around 80 percent of the work completed.