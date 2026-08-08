Fussy Ccat: Ode to Curious Cravings

Soft light washes over the ceiling, casting a cosy glow across the space. Minimalist walls are punctuated by oversized fabric banners featuring quirky cat illustrations that seem to stare right back at you, accompanied by witty messages such as, ‘Yesterday’s favourite can feel like today’s mistake. And it’s ok!’ and ‘Curiosity built Fussy Ccat. Restlessness keeps it alive’. These playful visual elements instantly establish the restaurant’s personality.
Welcome to Fussy Ccat, the reservation-only lunch concept by Oxymorons in Begumpet, an intimate 32-seater cocktail bar housed in a 130-year-old heritage building. By day, the space transforms into an entirely new dining experience. The bookshelf that usually conceals the entrance is reimagined with handcrafted depictions of the nine moods of a cat, inspired by the idea of a cat’s nine lives, while the tableware is custom-designed to reflect the concept’s curious character, mind you all in fiery red colour!
Talking about the name, Honey Jain Guha, co-founder of Oxymorons, says, “The inspiration behind the name comes from an unlikely regular around the Country Club compound that houses Oxymorons: a cat that the team would see almost every day. Nobody knew where she came from, but everyone knew her. One day she would happily finish an entire plate, and the next she would completely ignore the very same dish. Her unpredictable palate became an inside joke, eventually earning her the reputation of being a fussy cat. Somewhere along the way, we realised people weren’t very different. Cravings change, tastes evolve, and curiosity is often what keeps people coming back. That simple observation became the foundation for the concept and its ever-changing edit format.”
During lunch service, the space belongs entirely to Fussy Ccat. “As lunch service comes to an end, the transformation from Fussy Ccat to Oxymorons begins at 5 pm. The warm lighting gives way to Oxymorons’ signature deep red glow, the tapestries come down, and the bespoke tableware is replaced with Oxymorons’ detailing. The bookshelf goes back to housing books instead of cats. By evening, the same room becomes an intimate cocktail bar. Yes, the change is difficult every day, but it was very intentional to maintain each concept’s individual identity,” shares Honey.
We began our lunch with a selection of cocktails. The first was Mood Swing, a tequila-based concoction with plum and coriander, finished with a rim of togarashi salt. Next came Last Brain Cell, a gin cocktail with black grapes, thyme and tonic. A sip of each ensured we were in just the right mood for what followed.
The salads showcased distinct personalities. Kabocha no Nimono brought together sweet Japanese pumpkin with savoury sesame, tangy pickled chillies and soy-glazed peanuts, finished with crisp tempura pearls. In contrast, the Creamy Wakame Salad paired crisp vegetables and pickled ginger with a creamy ponzu dressing, topped with crunchy wonton noodles. Our favourites, however, were the Japanese Potato Salad — creamy potatoes tossed with crispy bacon, eggs, dashi, Japanese mayonnaise and a touch of parmesan — and the refreshing Sunomono Salad, where cool cucumbers, wakame, crab meat and sweet prawns came together in a bright soy-mirin dressing finished with toasted sesame.
The appetisers continued the play on textures and flavours. From the Edamame & Mushroom Gyoza and Silken Tofu in a spicy sauce to the Spicy Chicken Gyoza and Cabbage & Pork Rolls (tender pork and cabbage rolls steamed in a light Japanese broth), every dish offered something distinctive.
As we leisurely sipped our cocktails, the stars of the lunch edit arrived: the ramen bowls. The Thecha Paitan Ramen featured a creamy chicken broth infused with fiery thecha, topped with tender chicken, ajitama, bok choy and burnt jalapeños — convincing proof that Maharashtra and Japan can get along just fine. Equally impressive was the Tonkotsu Ramen, with its rich pork bone broth, tender chashu pork, hand-rolled Hakata noodles and earthy mushrooms. Every spoonful was deeply comforting, while every slurp was immensely satisfying.
We wrapped up with the ‘Dessert of the Day’ — Molten Snickers and an Orange Créme Brûlée. Though completely different in flavour, both shared one quality: indulgence. One won us over with its rich, fudgy chocolate decadence, while the other delighted with its light, creamy citrus freshness, making for a fittingly satisfying end to the meal.