Fussy Ccat: Ode to Curious Cravings

Talking about the name, Honey Jain Guha, co-founder of Oxymorons, says, “The inspiration behind the name comes from an unlikely regular around the Country Club compound that houses Oxymorons: a cat that the team would see almost every day. Nobody knew where she came from, but everyone knew her. One day she would happily finish an entire plate, and the next she would completely ignore the very same dish. Her unpredictable palate became an inside joke, eventually earning her the reputation of being a fussy cat. Somewhere along the way, we realised people weren’t very different. Cravings change, tastes evolve, and curiosity is often what keeps people coming back. That simple observation became the foundation for the concept and its ever-changing edit format.”

During lunch service, the space belongs entirely to Fussy Ccat. “As lunch service comes to an end, the transformation from Fussy Ccat to Oxymorons begins at 5 pm. The warm lighting gives way to Oxymorons’ signature deep red glow, the tapestries come down, and the bespoke tableware is replaced with Oxymorons’ detailing. The bookshelf goes back to housing books instead of cats. By evening, the same room becomes an intimate cocktail bar. Yes, the change is difficult every day, but it was very intentional to maintain each concept’s individual identity,” shares Honey.