Hyderabad: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping 12-year-old girl

HYDERABAD: A court at HACA Bhavan convicted a 45-year-old man and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Police said the girl’s mother had lodged a complaint in May 2019 after learning of the alleged assault. As their house was congested, the children had been staying at the residence of the woman’s brother-in-law, who was the accused.

On May 15, the girl was taken to a clinic after vomiting and returned the next day with stomach pain. Two days later, her mother noticed stains on her clothes, following which the girl disclosed that the accused had sexually assaulted her while she was sweeping his house and threatened her with consequences if she spoke about it.