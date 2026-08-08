Not always because we need them.

Sometimes because the doctor wants a new car.

The real Aparichit would probably boil them in oil.

I’m much more reasonable.

I’ll make them drink oil until they become patients...

...and then get treated by doctors who passed NEET using leaked papers.

That’s my starter pack for Hyderabadi Aparichit.



Sandesh



@msgfromsandesh



(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)



(The writer’s views are his own)