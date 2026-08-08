HYDRAA gets state nod to call lake tenders

HYDERABAD: The state government has authorised the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to invite tenders through National Competitive Bidding (NCB) for the restoration and development of four major lakes in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) region — Fox Sagar, Ameenpur Lake, Amber Cheruvu and Saroornagar Lake. The Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (MAUD) department issued the order on Friday.

HYDRAA has proposed restoring in three phases at an cost of Rs 536.50 crore. The proposed expenditure includes Rs 189 crore for Fox Sagar (482.60 acres), Rs 160 crore for Ameenpur Lake (Rs 464.56 acres), Rs 99 crore for Amber Cheruvu (162 acres) and Rs 88.50 crore for Saroornagar Lake (150.80 acres).