Love, laughter, and the generation gap

Families may live under the same roof, but different generations often speak different emotional languages. That idea lies at the heart of the Marathi play Amchya Pidhichi Goshta Vegli, which will be staged at Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul, on August 9. Featuring actors Sunil Barve, Harshada Khanvilkar, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, Akshar Kothari, Vaishnavi Ambavane, and Shantanu Thawali, and directed by Adwait Dadarkar, the play explores the everyday conflicts, misunderstandings, and love that exist between parents, children, and grandparents. Ahead of the performance, actors Sunil Barve and Harshada Khanvilkar interact with CE about the play.
For both actors, bringing the production to Hyderabad makes the experience even more meaningful. Speaking about performing in the city, Sunil Barve says, “When you go outside your state, it feels very privileged and a pleasure to perform in front of your audience somewhere else in India, especially in Hyderabad. It is always a very happy and nice feeling because the way people welcome us and receive any play is so exciting. It is truly an enriching experience.”
Harshada Khanvilkar shares the same excitement, adding that Hyderabad has always held a special place in her heart. Talking about her return to the city, she shares, “It’s a great feeling because Hyderabad has its own cultural heritage, and I am a hardcore South Indian film fan. It feels special to be coming there with a Marathi play because it shows how art and entertainment have no boundaries of cities and language, which is a very beautiful feeling.”
While the city sets the stage, the story takes centre stage. Explaining what audiences can expect from the play, Sunil expresses, “The play talks about the generation gap and the difference of opinions we always face in today’s time with the younger generation on different aspects of life. In the past, these differences were not taken so seriously. However, today’s generation is well educated, well versed, and much smarter. The play explores how we should communicate with them by sitting together, talking, explaining what we feel, and also understanding what they feel about a particular situation or the decisions they might take. It talks about three generations and the communication gap that we are trying to bridge.”
The city also brings back fond personal memories for Harshada. Recalling her earliest visit to Hyderabad, she expresses, “I was introduced to Hyderabadi culture while I was shooting with Mahesh Babu at Ramoji Film City, and that remains my first core memory of the city.”
For Sunil, every performance is also shaped by years of observing people and relationships. Reflecting on how he prepares for a role, he shares, “Passion for theatre, reading, and life experiences help shape every character. Watching my own children grow, seeing young theatre artists perform, and learning from senior actors have all helped me understand people better, and those experiences naturally become a part of my performances.”
Both actors agree that the play is ultimately about understanding one another instead of simply reacting.