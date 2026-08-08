Love, laughter, and the generation gap

While the city sets the stage, the story takes centre stage. Explaining what audiences can expect from the play, Sunil expresses, “The play talks about the generation gap and the difference of opinions we always face in today’s time with the younger generation on different aspects of life. In the past, these differences were not taken so seriously. However, today’s generation is well educated, well versed, and much smarter. The play explores how we should communicate with them by sitting together, talking, explaining what we feel, and also understanding what they feel about a particular situation or the decisions they might take. It talks about three generations and the communication gap that we are trying to bridge.”