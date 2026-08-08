Ruchika Lohiya’s words that glow beyond candlelight

How did the candlelight setting become synonymous with your performance?

The idea came after I attended a candlelight concert in London. I remember thinking that if I ever had the opportunity, I’d love to bring that atmosphere into poetry. We were among the first to combine candlelight with spoken poetry, and it created something incredibly special. Candles naturally slow everything down. The softer light makes people quieter and more present, allowing the words to breathe differently. Fire has always symbolised warmth, hope and emotion, and I feel a candle adds another emotional layer to every poem.