Telangana plans 10,000 EV tippers to electrify CURE sanitation

HYDERABAD: The state government will procure 10,000 electric Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) to strengthen scientific solid waste management across the Core Urban Region (CURE), CMC Commissioner G Srijana said on Friday.

The vehicles will be deployed across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) for door-to-door waste collection. Each vehicle will cater to 450-500 households, with QR code-based monitoring to track collection and payments.

Srijana said the initiative would improve efficiency and strengthen sanitation services. The government is also working on a ‘No Bin, No Trade Licence’ policy, linking trade licence issuance and renewal to compliance with waste management norms.

The CMC will set up e-waste collection kiosks and train all 4,800 sanitation workers through ASCI using Swachh Bharat Mission funds. It will also conduct a monthly ‘Divine Waste Collection Drive’ on the fourth Saturday for the respectful disposal and recycling of devotional items. A bulky waste collection service for furniture, mattresses and other large household items will also be offered through QR-code-based doorstep bookings.

Srijana said the CMC was also planning to partner with UNICEF to make the city more child-friendly, with child-centric planning extending beyond parks to public spaces, infrastructure and civic amenities.