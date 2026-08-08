Hyderabad

Telangana plans 10,000 EV tippers to electrify CURE sanitation

Srijana said the initiative would improve efficiency and strengthen sanitation services.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office. File photo | Express
Express News Service
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HYDERABAD: The state government will procure 10,000 electric Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) to strengthen scientific solid waste management across the Core Urban Region (CURE), CMC Commissioner G Srijana said on Friday.

The vehicles will be deployed across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) for door-to-door waste collection. Each vehicle will cater to 450-500 households, with QR code-based monitoring to track collection and payments.

Srijana said the initiative would improve efficiency and strengthen sanitation services. The government is also working on a ‘No Bin, No Trade Licence’ policy, linking trade licence issuance and renewal to compliance with waste management norms.

The CMC will set up e-waste collection kiosks and train all 4,800 sanitation workers through ASCI using Swachh Bharat Mission funds. It will also conduct a monthly ‘Divine Waste Collection Drive’ on the fourth Saturday for the respectful disposal and recycling of devotional items. A bulky waste collection service for furniture, mattresses and other large household items will also be offered through QR-code-based doorstep bookings.

Srijana said the CMC was also planning to partner with UNICEF to make the city more child-friendly, with child-centric planning extending beyond parks to public spaces, infrastructure and civic amenities.

GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
EV tippers

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