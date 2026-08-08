Trainee IPS officer sent to jail after remand in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Friday sent trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy to Chanchalguda Central Prison after questioning him for two consecutive days in connection with the alleged sexual assault and attempted murder of his co-trainee at the SVP National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

The police questioned him at the Attapur police station after the Rajendranagar court granted two-day police custody on Wednesday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar visited the Attapur police station on Thursday evening and reportedly questioned the accused in connection with the case.

Sources said investigators primarily focused on tracing his mobile phone, which is believed to contain crucial evidence. However, the accused allegedly did not disclose its whereabouts. Police also questioned him over the allegations made by his colleague, including sexual assault and attempted murder, and recorded his statement.

After the two-day custodial interrogation, the police produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.