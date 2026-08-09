Not just dreaming of stars

ADILABAD: For Anuhya Alugoju, the journey from a farming family in Telangana to India’s space programme began with an opportunity — and was built on years of learning, testing and perseverance. Today, the antennas she helped design for Vikram-1 are in orbit, marking a moment of pride for rural students aspiring to enter the space sector.

Anuhya, who belongs to a middle-class farming family, contributed to the Vikram-1 mission as an RF Design Engineer at Skyroot Aerospace. She was part of the Avionics team that worked on RF antenna systems used for communication between the spacecraft and ground station. She spent around two years on the mission, working on the design, analysis, simulation, testing and qualification of antennas.

Speaking to TNIE, she says the experience offered a chance to follow the entire journey of an antenna — from a design on a computer screen to tested flight hardware and, finally, its operation in space. “I was fortunate to be part of this journey for around two years, contributing specifically to the RF and antenna-related activities,” she adds.

The work involved multiple stages of design, simulation, optimisation, testing and qualification, along with reviews, troubleshooting and repeated improvements. “The most exciting part was seeing something that started as a design and simulation eventually become flight hardware and perform its role in space,” Anuhya says.

She studied at RGUKT Basara, popularly known at IIIT, from 2018 to 2024. Her entry into the aerospace sector came through the Kalpana Fellowship conducted nationwide by Skyroot Aerospace. The fellowship gave her an opportunity to explore the aerospace sector and connect her interests with real-world space technology. Her existing interest and research experience in antenna design and RF engineering further encouraged her to pursue a career in the field.