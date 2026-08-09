Over 35000 apply for 7,340 Indiramma LIG flats in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Indiramma LIG Housing Towers scheme has received an overwhelming response from homeless residents in Hyderabad, with 35,125 applications received so far for 7,340 flats to be constructed across 16 constituencies within the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE).

In a statement on Saturday, Telangana Housing Board Vice-Chairman VP Goutham said applications would be accepted until August 10, while the lottery for allotment was tentatively scheduled to begin on August 20. He said the Housing Board had also initiated the tendering process for the construction of the Indiramma Towers and was working on a plan to complete all the houses within a year and hand them over to beneficiaries.

“The flats are being constructed on valuable land in each constituency but will be allotted at a nominal price of

`6 lakh, compared to their estimated market value of `30 lakh to `58 lakh,” he said. The government would also register the houses in the names of the beneficiaries, enabling them to own homes in the constituencies where they currently reside instead of moving elsewhere in search of affordable housing.

Goutham said applicants did not need to submit caste or income certificates while applying for the scheme. The `10,000 deposit paid by applicants would be refunded if a house was not allotted, he said.

With only two days left to submit applications, Goutham urged eligible people to make use of the opportunity.