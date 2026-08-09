Sacrifice, devotion and victory carved in stone

MEDAK/KARIMNAGAR : From a Rashtrakuta-era hero stone in Toopran commemorating self-sacrifice to a Kakatiya-era inscription at Gajjallapalli, the stones of Telangana’s medieval past offer glimpses of ritual devotion, royal patronage and martial valour.

History enthusiast and researcher Karipe Rajkumar, deputy director in the Audit department, Karimnagar district, says several rare hero stones and inscriptions dating to the Rashtrakuta, Kalyani Chalukya and later periods have survived in Toopran.

A rare Siditala Veeragallu (hero stone) dating to the 8th century CE, found on the premises of the local Rama temple, commemorates a warrior who sacrificed his life for the village and its people or in pursuit of moksha, Rajkumar adds. The sculpture depicts the warrior tying his hair to the tip of a bent bamboo pole fixed to the ground before severing his head with a sword.

Another 8th-century hero stone, on the premises of a private school, depicts a warrior riding a horse with a sword in his right hand and reins in his left. His neck ornament suggests he belonged to a royal family.

A third hero stone found nearby depicts a warrior ready for combat, holding a sword in his right hand with his left fist clenched — an uncommon feature in such sculptures. A Nandi statue on the same premises dates to the 11th century.

A royal land grant inscription (Raja Dana Sasanam), issued on December 24, 1112 CE, by Kalyani Chalukya ruler Tribhuvanamalla Deva, records the grant of land and tax revenues for dhupa, deepa and naivedya at Nakareshwara Swamy temple. It also provides for Jain and Shaiva monks and praises commander Dandanayaka Gundanayya. The remains suggest Toopran once flourished under royal patronage, supported by agriculture and an extensive network of lakes and ponds, Rajkumar says.