Sacrifice, devotion and victory carved in stone

MEDAK/KARIMNAGAR : From a Rashtrakuta-era hero stone in Toopran commemorating self-sacrifice to a Kakatiya-era inscription at Gajjallapalli, the stones of Telangana’s medieval past offer glimpses of ritual devotion, royal patronage and martial valour.
History enthusiast and researcher Karipe Rajkumar, deputy director in the Audit department, Karimnagar district, says several rare hero stones and inscriptions dating to the Rashtrakuta, Kalyani Chalukya and later periods have survived in Toopran.
A rare Siditala Veeragallu (hero stone) dating to the 8th century CE, found on the premises of the local Rama temple, commemorates a warrior who sacrificed his life for the village and its people or in pursuit of moksha, Rajkumar adds. The sculpture depicts the warrior tying his hair to the tip of a bent bamboo pole fixed to the ground before severing his head with a sword.
Another 8th-century hero stone, on the premises of a private school, depicts a warrior riding a horse with a sword in his right hand and reins in his left. His neck ornament suggests he belonged to a royal family.
A third hero stone found nearby depicts a warrior ready for combat, holding a sword in his right hand with his left fist clenched — an uncommon feature in such sculptures. A Nandi statue on the same premises dates to the 11th century.
A royal land grant inscription (Raja Dana Sasanam), issued on December 24, 1112 CE, by Kalyani Chalukya ruler Tribhuvanamalla Deva, records the grant of land and tax revenues for dhupa, deepa and naivedya at Nakareshwara Swamy temple. It also provides for Jain and Shaiva monks and praises commander Dandanayaka Gundanayya. The remains suggest Toopran once flourished under royal patronage, supported by agriculture and an extensive network of lakes and ponds, Rajkumar says.
Standing tall
Gajjallapalli village near Godishala in V Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district also has a rich historical legacy. Known as Upparapalli in historical inscriptions, the village has a stone pillar inscription near the local Shiva temple dating to the reign of Kakatiya ruler Ganapatideva Maharaja.
Dated January 24, 1236 CE, the four-sided inscription, written in poetic Telugu on the day of a lunar eclipse, contains 101 lines recording several religious endowments.
It mentions Kakatiya minister Recherla Rudra and his family, and states that Kataya, son of Rajanayaka and Ravvambika, constructed Shiva temples, dug tanks and developed gardens. He also donated Pincharapalli village to Panchalinga Deva and made other endowments for temple rituals, Rajkumar says.
Of the five Shiva lingas mentioned, three are believed to have formed part of a Trikuta temple, while two were housed separately. Most structures have disappeared, leaving fragments of idols and sculptures. A partially surviving temple, a seven-foot Bhairava idol and an ornate Nandi remain.
The village also witnessed a battle in 1303 CE, when Kakatiya forces reportedly defeated Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji’s invading army near Upparapalli. Several Veeragallu commemorating warriors who died in the battle survive.
Rajkumar has urged authorities and locals to conserve the inscription, temple ruins and sculptures.