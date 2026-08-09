Telangana breakfast programme: Smell of puris, the new school bell

HYDERABAD: While children are often reluctant to head to school, the aroma of freshly cooked puris and bondas is now drawing students to government schools across Telangana before the first bell. What began as a pilot in Kodangal in 2024 has grown into a statewide initiative, with attendance rising from around 75% to nearly 90% in several schools.

The breakfast programme, implemented by the state government with support from the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF), is being expanded through a network of centralised kitchens. The Kodangal pilot covered 312 schools across eight mandals and showed encouraging results, with teachers reporting better punctuality, morning attentiveness and classroom participation.

In June this year, the programme was extended to 1,302 institutions, including government junior colleges, reaching around 1.2 lakh children. The larger plan is to reach nearly 20 lakh children through 31 centralised kitchens across the state within six months. At present, around six centralised kitchens are functional, say officials.

Behind each breakfast, meanwhile, is an operation that begins well before sunrise. At the centralised kitchens, cleaning and sanitisation can start around 1 am, cooking begins at about 4 am and vehicles carrying food leave around 5 or 5.30 am.

Specialised equipment can prepare around 3,600 puris and 2,000 dosas in an hour, while about 5,400 idlis can be produced in the same time, officials point out, adding that the food is packed in insulated containers to retain its temperature during transportation.

Lifesaver for parents

At ZPHS Girls School in Kodangal, Class 10 student D Shruti knows exactly what is on the menu — and likes the variety. “Every day we get breakfast here. They give us different varieties such as puri, aloo and milk,” she says.