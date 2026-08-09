Telangana roots, a rocket in orbit

While millions watched Vikram-1 lift off from Sriharikota and roar towards orbit, the young engineers behind the mission were glued to telemetry feeds, separation parameters, communication links and hundreds of numbers inside the Launch Control Centre (LCC). For the country, it was a 16-minute flight. For these engineers, many with roots in Telangana, it was the culmination of years of work, sleepless nights, career choices and childhood dreams.

For Nikhil Koneri, a 31-year-old design and systems engineer at Skyroot Aerospace and a Hyderabad resident, one of the most tense moments came during the final-stage separation. It initially appeared normal, but a harness remained slightly tight, causing the stage to tilt and bounce back, he says, adding that the harness eventually cleared, the vehicle regained orientation with its thrusters and the mission continued.

Nikhil worked on space mechanisms, including stage and payload separation systems. His team developed a pneumatic mechanism designed to reduce the shock associated with explosive separation. It had to operate within milliseconds, with multiple separation events occurring in an extremely short window.

For Mahesh Gadde, 34, from Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the launch marked the culmination of nearly two-and-a-half years of testing. He joined Skyroot in February 2023, when Vikram-1 was still in development, and worked in avionics hardware quality, testing and clearing packages before their integration into the vehicle. “Testing, testing, testing,” is how he described those years.

Inside the LCC, Mahesh monitored the telemetry console and checked whether systems were functioning as expected. When the first-stage ignition came and the rocket began its ascent, he experienced something for the first time: watching a vehicle he had helped test leave Earth.