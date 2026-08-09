Traffic diversions announced for Old City Bonalu

HYDERABAD: In view of the Bonalu festivities on August 9 and 10, Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions around Lal Darwaza, Darbar Maisamma, Mahankali and Katta Maisamma-Pochamma temples.

For the Simha Vaahini Sri Mahankali Darwaja Bonalu celebrations, traffic from Engine Bowli and Falaknuma towards Aliyabad will be diverted at New Shamsheergunj ‘T’ Junction towards Goshala, Tadban, Goshala-Misrigunj or Khilwath. Traffic from MBNR X Roads towards Aliyabad will be diverted at Engine Bowli towards Jahanuma, Goshala, Tadban, Goshala-Misrigunj or Khilwath.

Vehicles from Gowlipura towards Lal Darwaza will be diverted at Sudha Talkies towards Mirchowk via Hari Bowli, while traffic from Pancha Mohalla (Charminar) towards Nagulchinta will be diverted via Haribowli, Volga hotel and Misrigunj.

Vehicles from Balagunj towards Lal Darwaza temple will be diverted at Laxmi Devi Pan Shop towards Nehru Statue and Nagulchinta Junction.

Traffic from Puranapul, Goodwill Hotel and Moosabowli towards Nayapool via Telangana High Court Gate No. 1 along the Musi river will be diverted at Muslimjung Bridge towards Bhoolaxmi temple, Begum Bazar and Chatri.

During the Sri Sri Sri Darbar Maisamma Bonalu celebrations and elephant procession from Sabzi Mandi, Karwan, to Nalla Pochamma temple in Karwan, RTC buses and four-wheelers from Puranapool Junction towards 2J Bus Stop via Jiyaguda Road will be diverted at Puranapool Junction.