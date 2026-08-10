Hyderabad: Fraudsters siphon Rs 102 crore from senior citizens in 19 months

HYDERABAD: Cyber fraudsters siphoned Rs 102.02 crore from senior citizens in Hyderabad over the past 19 months, with 403 cybercrime cases involving victims aged above 60 registered between January 2025 and July 31, 2026.

According to police, trading frauds accounted for the highest losses, with 113 cases involving Rs 55.88 crore. Fraudsters typically lure victims through WhatsApp and Telegram with promises of high returns from trading using fake apps.

Digital arrest scams were the second-largest source of losses, with 69 cases involving Rs 31.93 crore. Fraudsters impersonated CBI, ED, Customs, Narcotics or police officials during video calls and threatened victims with fabricated money-laundering cases.

Another 115 cases involved OTP frauds, resulting in losses of Rs 4.94 crore, while 22 investment frauds caused losses of Rs 2.79 crore. Seven cases involving fake social media and dating profiles resulted in losses of more than Rs 70.11 lakh.

Police said cybercrime targeting senior citizens had declined in 2026 following awareness campaigns, monitoring and faster intervention. In 2025, 285 cases were registered, involving losses of Rs 71.81 crore. Until July 31, 2026, 118 cases were reported, with losses of Rs 30.20 crore.