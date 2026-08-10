Noise levels in Hyderabad exceed WHO norms and national limits

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s designated silence zones are failing to stay silent, with several locations recording noise levels well above WHO recommendations and India’s permissible limits, according to Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) data from January to July 2026. Noise levels touched 71 dB, nearly 20 dB above the 50 dB daytime limit for silence zones.

TGPCB monitors noise at 10 stations across residential, commercial, industrial and silence zones. The WHO recommends average road traffic noise below 53 dB during the day and 45 dB at night. However, several residential, commercial and silence zones exceeded these levels.

Among residential areas, Jubilee Hills recorded 56.7-70.5 dB during the day and 52.2-57.3 dB at night, while Tarnaka recorded 58.2-60.8 dB and 58.2-59.6 dB, respectively. In commercial areas, JNTU consistently recorded 69-71 dB during the day, exceeding India’s 65 dB limit. Abids also breached the prescribed nighttime commercial limit during several months.

Silence zones recorded similar breaches. Zoo Park registered 54-62 dB during the day and up to 68 dB at night, against limits of 50 dB and 40 dB, respectively. The University of Hyderabad recorded 68-71 dB during the day and 67-70 dB at night.