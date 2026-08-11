11 fall prey to ‘hidden treasure’ lure, lose one crore

HYDERABAD: Eleven people across the city were allegedly cheated of around Rs 1 crore by a gang that claimed to identify ‘Gupta Nidhulu’ (hidden treasure) buried beneath their houses. The accused allegedly dug pits, planted coal and fake gold coins and told victims that the coal would eventually turn into gold, police said.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (Shamshabad zone), in coordination with Rajendranagar police, arrested four persons — Mohd Munawar (36), Syed Ali Ashraf (40), Mohd Haji (25) and Mohd Salman (29) — in connection with the fraud.

According to police, Munawar devised the scheme to make easy money and roped in his associates. They targeted people by claiming to possess special knowledge on identifying hidden treasure buried beneath residential properties. The accused allegedly convinced victims to allow them to dig up portions of their premises. After digging pits, they would plant sacks containing coal and duplicate gold-coated coins. They then allegedly told victims that the coal would take time to turn into gold before leaving with the money collected from them.

Police seized two cars, an autorickshaw, two motorcycles, four mobile phones, 25 fake gold coins, 6 kg of coal, 4 kg of soil and pooja material. A case has been registered at Rajendranagar police station under Sections 318(4), 351(2), 61(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is under way.