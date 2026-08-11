21 telecallers from Telangana held in Delhi

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has apprehended 21 Telugu-speaking women telecallers from three call centres in Delhi for allegedly cheating people across Telangana by posing as representatives of Bajaj Finance and promising loan approvals. Three alleged organisers — Lalith Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Anil — are absconding, while an account holder, Gurunath (30) from Telangana, was arrested.

According to the TGCSB, the organisers had been operating from Delhi for around 18 months and recruited Telugu-speaking women aged 25-40, many of them from Korutla in Jagtial district, Saidabad and Borabanda in Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar. Their fluency in Telugu was allegedly used to gain victims’ confidence.

The accused followed a scripted process to lure victims into paying purported loan processing fees, verification charges, documentation fees, insurance premiums and other fabricated expenses. After collecting the money, they allegedly either cut off communication or demanded further payments on the pretext of completing the loan process.

When victims questioned the transactions or sought refunds, the accused allegedly resorted to intimidation and blackmail, threatening legal action, reputational damage and misuse of personal information and identity documents.

TGCSB said it has so far established links between the network and 22 cybercrime cases reported in Telangana. During coordinated raids, officials seized 23 mobile phones and two bank passbooks.