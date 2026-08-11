Bonalu fervour envelops Old City

HYDERABAD: The Old City moved to the beat of drums on Monday evening as its two-day Bonalu celebrations ended with the immersion of Mahankali ghatams in the Musi river at Nayapul.

The procession began near Lal Darwaza and passed through Hari Bowli, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz and Pathergatti, drawing thousands of devotees. Ghatams from several Mahankali temples, including Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple and the historic Akkanna Madanna temple at Haribowli, joined the procession.

Leading the procession was the Akkanna Madanna temple ghatam, carried on a caparisoned elephant. Devotees lined the narrow streets to offer prayers as it passed.

Potharajus in traditional attire, marked with turmeric and vermilion, danced to drumbeats, while folk artists from across Telangana performed traditional songs and dances along the procession route.

Large crowds gathered around Charminar and the surrounding streets to watch the ghatams pass. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar flagged off the procession from the Akkanna Madanna temple at Haribowli. Police were deployed along the route to manage crowds and traffic.

At Nayapul, the ghatams were taken to the Musi river for immersion, marking the traditional close of the Old City’s Bonalu celebrations.