Natasha Gandhi: I’d love to bring Ragi Mudde back into more Indian homes

Somewhere between a biryani simmering in a century-old lagan and a comment section filled with people tagging their grandmothers, chef and MasterChef India Season 4 runner-up Natasha Gandhi has built something rare: a food platform rooted in trust. Her social media series — Biryanis of India, Pastas from India and Breakfasts from India — read less like recipe roundups and more like an archive of Indian home cooking, dish by dish, region by region. At the recent launch of the P•TAL store in Hyderabad, CE caught up with Natasha to talk about craftsmanship, nostalgia, authenticity and her enduring love for India’s culinary traditions.
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How has cookware shaped the way you think about cooking and storytelling?
I started cooking in P•TAL cookware about three years ago while researching my Biryanis of India series. I wanted to cook each biryani authentically, which meant finding a traditional P•TAL lagan. People weren’t just reacting to the recipes, they were reacting to the vessel. It reminded them of utensils they’d grown up seeing in their grandparents’ kitchens and awakened a sense of nostalgia many didn’t realise they were missing. For me, these aren’t just beautiful pieces of cookware. They’re designed for the slow, intentional cooking I love, where flavours develop over time. Cooking in them today feels like preserving part of that legacy and passing it to the next generation.
What was it about that first lagan that convinced you this wasn’t just another utensil?
It was craftsmanship. The first thing you notice is the weight — a good lagan should feel substantial because that thickness helps distribute heat. Then you notice the finer details and finish. Over time, it wasn’t just the lagan. I found myself reaching for other pieces that reminded me of my childhood. Viewers affectionately started calling one of the handis the ‘Natasha wali handi’.
How do you make heritage cookware feel aspirational and relevant for younger generations?
I think the easiest way is to cook modern food in it. I’ve made pastas, Asian recipes, one-pot meals, baked dishes, and everyday dinners using cookware. Heritage cookware fits naturally into that conversation because it’s not about nostalgia alone — it’s about craftsmanship, sustainability, and cooking with intention.
Indian kitchens have changed dramatically over the last decade. How do you strike a balance between preserving traditional cooking methods and adapting them for modern lifestyles?
I don’t think tradition and modernity have to compete. They can coexist beautifully.
One thing I really appreciate is that heritage cookware today has evolved with modern kitchens. Many P•TAL pieces work wonderfully in OTGs, and I love making everything in them, from lasagnas to baked pasta. If you visit Italy, you’ll still find nonnas cooking in beautiful brass and copper cookware. Here in India, we have our own incredible heritage, and brands like P•TAL are representing it with a contemporary design language that feels equally at home in modern kitchens across India and even internationally.
Pieces like the Moscow Mule mugs, martini glasses, and even their water bottles prove that traditional materials can feel incredibly contemporary.
Looking back at your journey as a food creator, what has been the biggest lesson your audience has unknowingly taught you?
That community always comes before perfection.
People remember how you made them feel far more than whether every frame was perfect. Genuine connection always lasts longer than polished content.
How do you keep your food content authentic in an increasingly commercial space?
Every recipe I share is something I’d happily cook for my own family. If it doesn’t earn a place on our dining table, it doesn’t go on my page. I’ve never believed in chasing trends for the sake of it. What excites me is travelling to different communities, meeting home cooks, learning forgotten recipes, and discovering regional masala blends. People return because the recipes work. That reliability is something I’ll never compromise on.
What role do memories and emotions play when you’re creating new dishes or content?
Whether it’s Biryanis of India, Pastas from India, or Breakfasts from India, the goal has always been to document recipes belonging to different communities and regions before they’re forgotten. The most beautiful part is reading the comments. People tag their mothers, grandparents, and relatives, saying, ‘This is exactly how we make it at home’.
Your videos have inspired many people to cook at home again. What do you think people are really searching for when they watch your content?
Recipes bring people in, but stories make them stay. If someone watches one of my videos and feels inspired to cook dinner instead of ordering in, or calls their grandmother for a family recipe, I think that’s a far bigger achievement than creating another viral video.
What has been the most unexpected challenge in turning your passion for cooking into a full-fledged career?
As creators, we’re expected to constantly create, but creativity survives only if you’re willing to keep learning. That’s what keeps the work exciting.
Every chef has one kitchen ritual they never compromise on. What’s yours?
‘Mise en place’. Everything is measured, chopped, and ready before I switch on the flame.
If you could revive one forgotten Indian recipe and bring it back into every home, what would it be and why?
I’d love to bring Ragi Mudde back into more Indian homes. It’s one of the most nutritious foods we have — rich in calcium, fibre, and naturally gluten-free — yet many younger people have never tried it. I love that it’s a reminder that ‘healthy food’ isn’t a modern invention; our grandparents were eating it generations ago. I’d love to reintroduce it in an approachable way while respecting the method.
What’s more on the plate?
I’m excited to continue building with P•TAL. Walking through the new Hyderabad store reminded me that we’re not just talking about cookware, we're celebrating Indian craftsmanship.
I’d love to host pop-ups, workshops, and chef’s tables where people don’t just watch food being made, but experience the stories behind every dish and every vessel.
And maybe one day, I’d love to design my own line of P•TAL cookware pieces built with the same thought, intention, and functionality that I’ve always looked for in my own kitchen.