Natasha Gandhi: I’d love to bring Ragi Mudde back into more Indian homes

Excerpts

How has cookware shaped the way you think about cooking and storytelling?

I started cooking in P•TAL cookware about three years ago while researching my Biryanis of India series. I wanted to cook each biryani authentically, which meant finding a traditional P•TAL lagan. People weren’t just reacting to the recipes, they were reacting to the vessel. It reminded them of utensils they’d grown up seeing in their grandparents’ kitchens and awakened a sense of nostalgia many didn’t realise they were missing. For me, these aren’t just beautiful pieces of cookware. They’re designed for the slow, intentional cooking I love, where flavours develop over time. Cooking in them today feels like preserving part of that legacy and passing it to the next generation.