Rising Queens, Rising Above Barriers

Rising Queens, she said, had been built to dismantle exactly these walls — one by one, woman by woman. Asked what had surprised her most about the women who had joined, Deepika didn’t hesitate. “They don’t see their challenge as a limitation. They very proudly represent themselves in front of anyone. Since they are so dedicated in their work and doing progress regardless of their challenge, many hearing people are getting inspired watching them,” she observed. For all its talk of digital entrepreneurship and financial independence, Deepika was clear that what Rising Queens offered went far beyond a pay cheque. “I hope they go from feeling stuck and unseen to feeling confident and independent. Most women join for income, but they leave with more than that — self-respect, a voice, and a community that believes in them. They start seeing themselves as capable business owners, not just someone waiting for a chance,” she said.

The community, she explained, was built around the understanding that celebration mattered. “The achievements are celebrated on a grandiose level. Even if it’s a small one,” she notes. In a world that often waited for grand gestures before offering applause, that philosophy was quietly radical. And the ambition didn’t stop there. By 2027, she wants that number to cross 10,000.