Rukmini Vasanth Embraces Understated Glamour

Gold, tradition and understated glamour came together as actress Rukmini Vasanth stepped out in a striking traditional golden ensemble, paired with an elegant statement necklace from Tanishq’s latest Malle collection. The actress, known for her memorable performance in Kantara and effortless fashion sensibility, made a strong style statement at the launch of Malle, Tanishq’s first uncut diamond collection. With its delicate bud-inspired motifs, uncut diamonds and touches of emerald, the collection complemented Rukmini’s look while allowing the jewellery to take centre stage. Amid interactions with fans and guests at the launch, CE caught up with the actress to talk about the collection, her love for jewellery and the evolving nature of her personal style.
Talking about what drew her to Malle, Rukmini says, “The fact that they have taken inspiration from the various stages of jasmine flower (malle) itself is a very creative line. To me, it strikes very close to home and the nostalgia of it makes me feel very warm and fuzzy, but also beautiful.” The actress wore a striking choker from the collection, choosing it for its ability to make a statement on its own. Describing the piece, she says, “There was some discussion over whether I should wear an ornate piece or multiple layers, but there are some pieces that are very statement-making and are able to speak very evocatively on their own. I think this is one of those. I really love that they have been able to be both minimalistic but also have something that is so statement-making. The designs that are like buds are very evocative and they take centre stage.”
For Rukmini, jewellery is not about following a fixed formula but about understanding what the occasion and outfit call for. “Honestly, I like all sorts of jewellery. I think the occasion will demand what you need to wear,” says the actress. That same flexibility extends to her approach to fashion. Rather than being defined by one particular aesthetic, Rukmini describes her style as constantly evolving and adapting. “I am very lucky to work with professionals who are at the top of their game. They are able to help, advise and guide me. I would say my style is adaptable and there is a way to have both comfort and beauty,” she adds. As she continues to navigate success and the attention that comes with it, the actress admits that she is still figuring out how to define the journey. “I do not know how to define it now. It’s more like one step in front of the other,” she concludes.