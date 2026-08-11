Rukmini Vasanth Embraces Understated Glamour

For Rukmini, jewellery is not about following a fixed formula but about understanding what the occasion and outfit call for. “Honestly, I like all sorts of jewellery. I think the occasion will demand what you need to wear,” says the actress. That same flexibility extends to her approach to fashion. Rather than being defined by one particular aesthetic, Rukmini describes her style as constantly evolving and adapting. “I am very lucky to work with professionals who are at the top of their game. They are able to help, advise and guide me. I would say my style is adaptable and there is a way to have both comfort and beauty,” she adds. As she continues to navigate success and the attention that comes with it, the actress admits that she is still figuring out how to define the journey. “I do not know how to define it now. It’s more like one step in front of the other,” she concludes.