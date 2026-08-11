Salman Yusuff Khan: We either win or we learn

This visit marked the launch of Beyond The Spotlight, a project Salman has been thinking about for nearly two years. Explaining why the podcast is so close to his heart, he explains, “Beyond The Spotlight is my baby, and the entire industry has welcomed me with so much love that I feel overwhelmed. Since I am starting in Hyderabad, there is no one bigger than KTR sir to grace the podcast. I am excited to know the real person behind his legacy. I feel lucky to have that opportunity. If this is the beginning, I am very excited to see what comes next.”