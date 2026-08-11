Siddarth Kakula: Looking at the bright side of a failed relationship

His perspective on music goes beyond creating songs, extending to the personal role it plays in people’s everyday lives. Siddarth expresses, “Music is one of the most personal things everyone has because everyone has their own music taste and artists they listen to. People are deeply connected to the songs they hear, and that constantly affects how their day and mood. A good song on the way to work can make everyone happy. Personally, I keep discovering newer artists and all of them inspire me. But at the end of the day, it is all about the listener and what your song makes them feel.”