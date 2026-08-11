Siddarth Kakula: Looking at the bright side of a failed relationship

Heartbreak has inspired countless songs over the years, but singer-songwriter Siddarth Kakula chose to look at it from a different perspective. Instead of dwelling on loss, his latest single, Sirf Pyaar, celebrates the love that once existed, proving that even relationships that do not last can leave behind beautiful memories. As he recently celebrated the song’s release with fans, Siddarth spoke to CE about the thought behind Sirf Pyaar, his songwriting process, the lessons music has taught him, and more.
The inspiration behind Sirf Pyaar, he shares, “The thought starts from looking at the bright side of a failed relationship. There is so much to be grateful for, and I came to the conclusion that the love you feel when you’re in a relationship is what you get. Even though things did not work out, you still feel that love. It is about remembering the good moments and being grateful that you got to experience them.”
His creative process begins long before the lyrics come together. “It’s always the tune that leads, and the melody comes first. I have a notepad where I write down all the song titles, then I look at them and go ahead with whatever tune aligns with the vibe. Since, I have the title and tune separately, I wait for both of them to magically attach themselves. It just happens on its own,” Siddarth says.
Finding the right moment to release the song, rather than continuing to tweak it, is something he has learned through experience. “By the time you feel sick and tired of working on it, you know that if you touch it anymore, it is only going to get worse. You stop there and decide, let’s release the song,” the singer narrates.
Reflecting on how his music has evolved over the years, Siddarth says, “The first idea for this song was looking towards the brighter side. I have always wanted to write uplifting songs for the audience because I personally don’t like songs that make you feel bad after listening to them. I am leaning more towards making people feel better through music, and with my next releases, I want to continue in that direction with more positivity.”
His perspective on music goes beyond creating songs, extending to the personal role it plays in people’s everyday lives. Siddarth expresses, “Music is one of the most personal things everyone has because everyone has their own music taste and artists they listen to. People are deeply connected to the songs they hear, and that constantly affects how their day and mood. A good song on the way to work can make everyone happy. Personally, I keep discovering newer artists and all of them inspire me. But at the end of the day, it is all about the listener and what your song makes them feel.”
The challenges of building a career in music have also shaped his journey as an independent artist. “Personally, I would say, for an artist, it’s all about improving your craft. It’s difficult to find the right people and understand what you need to do to improve and create something good. That takes time. Publicly, I haven’t faced much because I’m not hesitant about releasing music or worried about the fear of judgment. I feel that whoever authentically connects will like your music, so there’s no point in overanalysing it. The challenging part is the music industry, especially royalties and artists not getting paid. But you need to find solutions,” he highlights.
His upcoming plans suggest that Sirf Pyaar is only one of several releases lined up for the months ahead. “My band Sunbirds and I have planned a few releases by the end of the year,” he concludes.