Six kg ganja consignment intercepted; three held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force, in coordination with LB Nagar police, apprehended three persons and seized 6 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh at LB Nagar on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sunitha Nag (30) from Chhattisgarh, her associate Pojja Dirdo and Manchala Rajesh (27) from Nagarkurnool district.

Police said Sunitha’s cousin Lakhan, based in Malkangiri, Odisha, procured ganja from cultivators and transported it to Hyderabad. Sunitha allegedly bought it from him for Rs 3,500 per kg and sold it to Satyanarayana alias Satya for Rs 14,000 per kg.

Five days before the arrests, Satya allegedly ordered 6 kg. Sunitha procured the consignment on Sunday and travelled with Dirdo to Hyderabad, reaching LB Nagar around 4 am on Monday. Police intercepted the group while ganja was being handed over. Satya escaped, while Rajesh was arrested.

Six consumers have been identified, while Lakhan, Satya, Mallesh and Shivashankar are absconding. A case was registered at the LB Nagar police station.