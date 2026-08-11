Vatsal Sheth: I would love to do more Telugu films

Excerpts



What convinced you to tell this story?

I have known about this virus since my school days. It was always quite intriguing to me and I always wanted to tell this story to the world. Somehow things materialised now. We got some amazing responses. Mapping the micro emotions of the characters was the most

difficult part in AI. But somehow we cracked it. I have a very good team and I’m proud of how we managed to capture what Joshi and the other characters were feeling. The story was always the most important part. Nobody wanted to make it in mainstream cinema, and when I started Prismix Studios in 2025, I thought this is my opportunity to make it. I had never written the story thinking it would be made on AI.