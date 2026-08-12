37 dogs, one flat: Telangana HC gives ‘pet parent’ three weeks to find home

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC has granted entrepreneur Kameshwari Pidaparthi three weeks to find suitable accommodation for 37 dogs rescued from her three-bedroom apartment in a gated community at Gachibowli.

The dogs were shifted to a facility run by People for Animals (PFA) at Nagole following complaints from residents about nuisance. Pidaparthi told the court that she had been rescuing and sheltering dogs for several years and that the animals were kept temporarily until adoption. The HC was hearing a writ appeal filed by PFA, seeking permission to give the dogs for adoption.

The bench noted that, following its July 17 order, medically fit dogs had been sterilised on July 29 and 30 by an experienced veterinary team. The GHMC veterinary officer of Serilingampally Zone had also reviewed the pre-surgical checks and blood reports.

Though satisfied with the sterilisation, the court noted that the issue of adoption had arisen as Pidaparthi had failed to find suitable accommodation despite repeated opportunities.

Her mother, appearing in person, sought two months to arrange larger premises. The court, however, adjourned the case to September 21 and granted three weeks.

It directed that, if accommodation is found, an affidavit detailing the premises be filed for GHMC inspection. Otherwise, the court may allow younger dogs to be adopted and decide custody of remaining animals.