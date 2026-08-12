Amgen signs MoU to set up research, innovation centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amgen, a global biotechnology company, has announced plans to set up a new research and innovation centre at Genome Valley in Hyderabad. On Tuesday, Amgen India signed an MoU with the state government in the presence of IT Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat.

Officials said the centre, expected to become operational in 2027, will be part of Amgen’s global R&D network of seven research laboratories. It will bring together scientists and technologists working in discovery chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and precision medicine.

Sridhar Babu said the centre would create employment opportunities for highly skilled professionals and add further momentum to Hyderabad’s emergence as a global hub for advanced life sciences research. He requested Amgen to give priority to local youth and talent from Telangana while recruiting for the proposed research centre, so that the state’s young professionals can benefit from the high-value employment opportunities.

The minister recalled that Amgen had recently established a GCC in Hyderabad with around 3,000 employees, reflecting the company’s growing confidence in the city’s talent pool, infrastructure and life sciences ecosystem.