DJ Madmen: People come for us, not just for the venue

For DJ duo Madmen, returning to Hyderabad has become almost a monthly affair, but each visit now carries a different feeling. Over four years, Madoc and Omen have watched their audiences grow from people who came for the venue to crowds who arrive specifically for them. Alongside their music, their social media presence has also become an important part of their journey, where their fun, emotional, and relatable side has helped them connect with listeners.
Talking about returning to Hyderabad and how the city’s nightlife has evolved for them, Madoc says, “We’ve been coming back here every month, but it’s very different now because shows have gotten bigger. After 4 years of Madmen, we finally have an actual following, and people come for us, not just for the venue.”
On what makes Hyderabad’s crowd and nightlife special, Omen shares, “The clubs are larger than life, and every nightclub wants to one-up the other. It’s great to come to a super club where everything is already in place, supporting big acts.”
Talking about how the name Madmen came together, Madoc narrates, “Madmen is actually a combination of Mad from Maddock and Men from Omen. We didn’t have to spend time coming up with a name. Everything was very organic.”
The duo believes the biggest strength of performing together is friendship. “It’s easier and more fun doing something with your friend and getting paid for it. It’s the best thing ever,” Omen expresses.
Their biggest breakthrough came when they changed their approach to Instagram. “We got a new guy to handle our social media. We were struggling because our content strategy was to show that we are fun. What worked for us was showing that we are emotional. That appealed to a bigger audience, and our social media boomed,” the duo reveals.
The duo’s music has also played a major role in their popularity, with tracks and edits such as Agar Tum Saath Ho X Raabta, Bin Tere X Alesso, Ranjhaan X A Sky Full of Stars, and more remixes becoming memorable parts of their musical journey. Speaking about their creative process, Madoc reveals, “We first figure out what song we want to make an edit for. Then we figure out what style we want to make it in, whether it is a Bollytech, progressive, or medium one. Then we do the song and make the edit, which goes to our visual jockey. Then there is a video made out of it. It is a proper process.”
Their approach to disagreements is equally straightforward. “When we both agree on something, we go ahead with it. If one of us has a doubt, then we just pass it on. We just move on to the next thing instead of arguing about it,” the DJ duo explains.
Their connection with the audience is what keeps that ambition alive. “It is overwhelming. There have been times when, before we even enter, just one beat has started, and the audience begin screaming. That is the best feeling because we do not show up till our intro is 90 percent through. Sometimes they are louder than the speakers, and we both feel like, okay, we have made a mark,” Omen highlights.
With plans to release new edits every few days, Madmen’s next chapter is firmly focused on creating more music. As their sound evolves, the duo continues to build on friendship, trust, and experimentation, while keeping their biggest goal simple: making every person in the room have a memorable time.