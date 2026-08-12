Epidermolysis Bullosa: When skin becomes fragile

The absence of affected relatives does not exclude EB. Some forms are autosomal dominant, while others are autosomal recessive, meaning healthy parents can carry disease-causing variants. A de novo genetic change can also occur for the first time in the affected child. “Once the causative variant has been identified, genetic counselling can help parents understand the inheritance pattern and recurrence risk in future pregnancies. Where appropriate, families can also be counselled about prenatal or preimplantation genetic testing,” highlights Dr Suryaprakash.

The emotional burden is often less visible. Persistent pain, lengthy dressing changes, disturbed sleep and difficulties with eating or movement can affect a child’s everyday life. Fear of hurting the child may also lead others to avoid physical contact. “EB is far more than a skin disorder. Behind the visible wounds is often constant pain, repeated dressing changes, difficulty eating or moving, disturbed sleep and emotional stress. Children may also face isolation because others fear touching them,” shares Dr Vijaya.