Epidermolysis Bullosa: When skin becomes fragile

FOR most parents, holding a newborn close is instinctive. But for families of a child with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), even a gentle cuddle can raise a frightening question: could being held cause a blister or wound?
“EB is a group of rare genetic disorders in which the skin lacks proteins that normally hold its layers firmly together. Because of this fragility, even minimal friction can cause painful blisters and wounds,” explains Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, consultant dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District. Proteins that normally anchor the skin’s layers together may be absent, reduced or abnormal.
EB often presents in the neonatal period or early infancy. Recurrent blistering or skin erosions after seemingly minor handling should prompt evaluation, particularly when the injury appears disproportionate to the trauma.
The condition is broadly classified into EB simplex, junctional EB, dystrophic EB and Kindler EB, depending on the level of skin separation and the underlying genetic defect. Severity can range from occasional blistering, often affecting the hands and feet, to widespread wounds, scarring and serious systemic complications. “Early recognition is important. A newborn or child developing recurrent, unexplained blistering following minimal friction should be evaluated for an underlying skin-fragility disorder.
Genetic testing, supported by appropriate dermatological investigations when required, can establish the diagnosis and identify the subtype,” says Dr Suryaprakash Hedda, consultant neonatologist and pediatrician at Renova Hospitals, Sanath Nagar.
Early diagnosis also allows families and healthcare workers to learn safer handling techniques and avoid unnecessary trauma. Severe EB can affect a child’s health far beyond the skin. Repeated injury and healing may cause chronic pain, scarring, contractures and restricted movement. Oral lesions and oesophageal narrowing can make swallowing difficult, while extensive wounds increase protein and calorie requirements. “Nutrition is an integral part of EB management. Children with extensive disease may require substantially higher calorie and protein intake to compensate for losses and support wound healing. Anaemia, pain, infection, constipation and feeding difficulties have to be addressed alongside the skin lesions,” explains Dr Suryaprakash.
Much of EB management happens at home. Wounds require gentle cleansing and non-adherent dressings that minimise further injury, while pain control is particularly important during dressing changes. “Daily care for a child with EB can be demanding. Families must carefully prevent friction, maintain nutrition and hydration, and watch for infection,” notes Dr Vijaya.
Parents may need guidance on lifting and handling their child, choosing clothing and fabrics, modifying nappies and bathing safely. Significant disease may require coordinated care involving dermatologists, paediatricians, wound-care specialists, nutritionists, pain teams, dentists, gastroenterologists, physiotherapists and genetic counsellors.
The absence of affected relatives does not exclude EB. Some forms are autosomal dominant, while others are autosomal recessive, meaning healthy parents can carry disease-causing variants. A de novo genetic change can also occur for the first time in the affected child. “Once the causative variant has been identified, genetic counselling can help parents understand the inheritance pattern and recurrence risk in future pregnancies. Where appropriate, families can also be counselled about prenatal or preimplantation genetic testing,” highlights Dr Suryaprakash.
The emotional burden is often less visible. Persistent pain, lengthy dressing changes, disturbed sleep and difficulties with eating or movement can affect a child’s everyday life. Fear of hurting the child may also lead others to avoid physical contact. “EB is far more than a skin disorder. Behind the visible wounds is often constant pain, repeated dressing changes, difficulty eating or moving, disturbed sleep and emotional stress. Children may also face isolation because others fear touching them,” shares Dr Vijaya.
For caregivers, continuous wound care, medical appointments and vigilance can also be physically and emotionally exhausting.
Supportive care remains the foundation of EB treatment, but newer approaches are expanding possibilities. Gene replacement, gene-corrected cell therapies, topical gene therapy and other molecular treatments are being developed for selected forms, with some gene-based therapies already in clinical use internationally. “These newer approaches are encouraging, particularly for certain severe forms, but they remain specialised and are not suitable for every patient,” notes Dr Vijaya.
While, Dr Suryaprakash adds, “EB represents a genetically and clinically diverse group of disorders. A treatment applicable to one subtype may not work for another. There is currently no single therapy that cures all forms of EB.”
For children living with EB, early diagnosis, expert wound care, nutritional support, pain management and multidisciplinary follow-up remain vital. The goal is not simply to heal wounds, but to reduce suffering, prevent complications and help children grow, learn, play and experience childhood as fully as possible.