Expedite Metro Phase-II works in Old City: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana High Court vacated its stay on land acquisition for Phase-II of the Metro Rail project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to expedite works on the Old City stretch. Noting the steady rise in Metro ridership, he directed the authorities concerned to take measures to handle the growing passenger load, including procuring additional coaches.

At a review meeting with senior Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials, the chief minister directed them to expedite the road widening along the 7.5-km MGBS-Chandrayangutta stretch and initiate the tender process for Metro works on the corridor.

He sought details of pending land acquisition and instructed officials to finalise the Metro expansion plans at the earliest.

For the 7.5-km MGBS-Chandrayangutta corridor, he asked officials to consult Delhi Metro on the appropriate technology to be used.

The chief minister also reviewed preliminary arrangements for the Invest Telangana Global Summit scheduled for December. The meeting discussed organisational arrangements and plans to honour prominent persons from various business sectors during the summit.

Revanth directed officials to ensure that the summit was organised to international standards to attract global investments to Telangana. He also asked them to submit a detailed report on investments attracted and progress made following last year’s summit and prepare plans to further boost investment inflows.