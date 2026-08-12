Hyderabad: One-way traffic around KBR Park from Aug 18

HYDERABAD: Months after environmentalists protested against tree felling around KBR Park, Hyderabad police will introduce a one-way traffic system from August 18 in view of ongoing flyover and underpass works under the H-CITI project. Two pilot trials have been conducted, and the arrangement will remain in place for nearly two years.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar said the carriageway would be reduced as around 45% of the road space would be taken up by construction work, leaving 55% available for traffic. As a result, both sides of the carriageway will be used to facilitate one-way movement.
According to a Hyderabad Traffic Police release, two pilot trials were conducted on April 5 and June 21 to assess the feasibility and operational requirements of the proposed system. Traffic flow, junction performance, lane discipline, congestion points and commuter movement were monitored during both trials. Based on the observations, modifications were made before the system is implemented from August 18.
To ease the transition, traffic police have put in place lane markings and lane changes at required locations and installed directional and traffic signs at strategic points. Personnel will be deployed round the clock at key locations to guide commuters.
Police will also facilitate necessary changes to Google Maps and navigation routes, while traffic movement will be monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre and the CCTV network. Drone-based monitoring will be undertaken at suitable locations to assess traffic flow and congestion in real time.
Earlier this year, environmentalists and activists protested against tree felling around KBR Park and demanded that the eco-sensitive zone around the park be increased. On May 18, the Supreme Court said no trees should be felled within the 25-35 metre eco-sensitive zone around the park, a restriction petitioners had termed insufficient.