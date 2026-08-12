Hyderabad: One-way traffic around KBR Park from Aug 18

HYDERABAD: Months after environmentalists protested against tree felling around KBR Park, Hyderabad police will introduce a one-way traffic system from August 18 in view of ongoing flyover and underpass works under the H-CITI project. Two pilot trials have been conducted, and the arrangement will remain in place for nearly two years.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar said the carriageway would be reduced as around 45% of the road space would be taken up by construction work, leaving 55% available for traffic. As a result, both sides of the carriageway will be used to facilitate one-way movement.

According to a Hyderabad Traffic Police release, two pilot trials were conducted on April 5 and June 21 to assess the feasibility and operational requirements of the proposed system. Traffic flow, junction performance, lane discipline, congestion points and commuter movement were monitored during both trials. Based on the observations, modifications were made before the system is implemented from August 18.