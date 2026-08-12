Shreyas Talpade: Comedy is a serious business

What was your experience of sharing screen space with Kajal Aggarwal?

Kajal is a wonderful actress and extremely professional. She comes prepared on set, comes on time, knows her lines and thinks through what needs to be done. I think that’s where the two of us are similar, because theatre also teaches you to think about the backstory of your character — what the journey is going to be, what the graph will look like and what’s expected of you at any given moment.

It was wonderful working with her; her performance added a lot of value to my character. Having a strong performer like Kajal alongside you makes sure your own performance improves too.