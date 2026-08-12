Sri Chaitanya School’s principal held in student assault case

HYDERABAD: The principal of Sri Chaitanya School’s Dammaiguda branch, a hostel warden and a hostel in-charge were arrested for allegedly concealing the assault of a Class 10 student. Police said the student was attacked by fellow students on August 7, but the staff told his parents that he had fallen from a staircase.

Jawaharnagar police arrested principal Janmanchi Manoj Kumar (48), hostel warden Mokepally Babu (25) and hostel in-charge Jatoth Aakash (27) in connection with the assault and alleged concealment of the incident.

According to police, the father of the injured student lodged a complaint stating that his Class 10 son, who was staying at the school’s hostel, was assaulted by a group of fellow students on the night of August 7 following an earlier dispute. The student sustained multiple injuries and received medical treatment.

Police said offences had been prima facie established against the students involved in the assault as well as the three staff members. The three accused staff were arrested, while the minors are being dealt with in accordance with the law.