Wellness without spending: Small habits, big benefits

Wellness is often packaged as something that needs a subscription, supplement bottle, or a carefully curated routine. But good health can begin with habits that cost nothing. As National Wellness Month is observed in August, a simpler approach to wellbeing is worth revisiting, one that focuses on consistency rather than spending.
For those wondering whether everyday habits can genuinely make a difference to physical health, Dr Hemanth Chirumamilla, consultant internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, says, “Good health does not always require expensive wellness programmes. Walking improves heart health, mobility, and mood, while adequate sleep supports immunity, memory, and metabolism. Staying hydrated and following a consistent daily routine also helps energy and mental well-being. Small, sustainable habits, followed regularly, can significantly improve overall health.”
The same principle applies to mental wellbeing, where simple routines can have a meaningful effect. Dr MS Reddy, consultant psychiatrist at Asha Hospital, shares, “Everyday habits like brisk walking, stepping into sunlight, connecting with friends, and keeping a consistent sleep cycle trigger natural neurochemicals like serotonin and endorphins. Research consistently demonstrates that these daily routines regulate cortisol, reduce anxiety, and improve emotional resilience. Far from being trivial, foundational lifestyle practices form the bedrock of mental health, delivering psychological benefits comparable to light clinical interventions without costing a single rupee.”
With wellness marketing making expensive products appear essential, it is useful to look at what people may be paying for unnecessarily. Dr Hemanth explains, “Many people spend on detox drinks, expensive supplements, specialised wellness beverages, gym memberships and elaborate fitness programmes when simpler options are available. Walking, home-based exercises, nutritious home-cooked food, adequate sleep, and drinking plain water can provide substantial benefits. The key is consistency rather than expensive products or services.”
Mental health, too, can become surrounded by commercial solutions. Dr Reddy explains, “Aggressive wellness marketing and social media trends have fostered a widespread belief that mental peace requires expensive app subscriptions, specialised classes, or premium self-care services. Many individuals feel overwhelmed by daily demands and assume commercial solutions offer superior relief. However, this trend often commercialises fundamental human needs, creating a misleading perception that managing routine workplace stress or temporary fatigue is strictly contingent on paid digital tools or luxury wellness packages.”
For nutrition, the question is whether supplements and wellness drinks are necessary for everyone. Dr Hemanth narrates, “For most healthy individuals, a balanced diet can provide the majority of essential nutrients. Supplements should generally be used when a deficiency is identified or a doctor recommends them. Detox drinks have no proven need for routine use, as the liver and kidneys naturally remove waste. Expensive wellness drinks are usually unnecessary.”
There are also simple ways to handle everyday stress without spending money. Dr Reddy expresses, “Simple, zero-cost habits effectively lower everyday pressure. Practicing deep breathing, inhaling for four seconds, holding, and exhaling slowly instantly calms the nervous system during acute stress. A quick 20-minute morning walk boosts daylight exposure and mood, while writing down worries helps process chaotic thoughts. Additionally, stepping away from phone screens before bed and chatting with a trusted friend offer immediate, accessible relief to keep daily anxiety in check.”
A ₹0 wellness plan can also include preventive care rather than only focusing on wellness trends. Dr Hemanth notes, “People with limited budgets should prioritise evidence-based preventive care: regular blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing when appropriate, maintaining a healthy weight, vaccinations, dental care, and age-appropriate cancer screening. Avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly, and eating nutritious food are also highly cost-effective. Prevention is often cheaper than treating disease later.”
₹0 Wellness plan by Dr M S Reddy:
Morning: Get 10 minutes of outdoor sunlight, drink a glass of water, and do a quick 15-minute walk.
Afternoon: Take a 5-minute screen-free reset; practice deep rhythmic breathing during your break.
Evening: Dedicate 15 minutes to calling a loved one or unwinding with a hobby.
Night: Turn off all digital devices 45 minutes before bed and stick to a fixed sleep time.