When rain slows down your mind

The darker, overcast days of the monsoon can also alter the body’s usual rhythm and affect how rested a person feels. “If the days are overcast and the amount of sunlight decreases, this can interfere with our internal body clock (the circadian rhythm) and cause a reduction in the levels of mood-regulating chemicals like serotonin and melatonin. As a result, sleep quality may deteriorate, people may sleep longer than normal, and there might be daytime fatigue, all of which can in turn impair concentration and mental acuity,” shares Dr Naveen Kumar Dhagudu, senior consultant psychiatrist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City. Morning routines can therefore be particularly useful during periods when people tend to stay indoors. “Spending 15 to 30 minutes in the sun after waking up. Morning sunlight also reaches the eyes and signals the brain’s hypothalamus, helping regulate the circadian clock, cortisol, body temperature, and melatonin,” says Nandini.