When rain slows down your mind

Rain can make even an ordinary workday feel slower. The grey skies, reduced daylight, and temptation to stay indoors can affect sleep, mood, and energy, leaving people struggling to focus on tasks they would normally finish with ease. While a few sluggish days are common during prolonged rain, the pattern can become concerning when it interferes with everyday life. Natural light plays a role in several processes that keep the body functioning through the day. “Sunlight has a direct effect on people, influencing the skin, mood, immune system, bones, and blood pressure. When our skin is exposed to sunlight, chemical reactions help form vitamin D3, which supports bone mineralisation, immunity, cell growth, and the functioning of tissues across the body,” says N Nandini, psychologist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.
The darker, overcast days of the monsoon can also alter the body’s usual rhythm and affect how rested a person feels. “If the days are overcast and the amount of sunlight decreases, this can interfere with our internal body clock (the circadian rhythm) and cause a reduction in the levels of mood-regulating chemicals like serotonin and melatonin. As a result, sleep quality may deteriorate, people may sleep longer than normal, and there might be daytime fatigue, all of which can in turn impair concentration and mental acuity,” shares Dr Naveen Kumar Dhagudu, senior consultant psychiatrist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City. Morning routines can therefore be particularly useful during periods when people tend to stay indoors. “Spending 15 to 30 minutes in the sun after waking up. Morning sunlight also reaches the eyes and signals the brain’s hypothalamus, helping regulate the circadian clock, cortisol, body temperature, and melatonin,” says Nandini.
A short spell of low motivation, however, does not necessarily indicate a mental health concern. “It is normal and usually temporary to feel a bit more sluggish, drowsy, or lack motivation during a few days of bad or rainy weather. But when fatigue, low mood last for weeks and begin to interfere with your work, relationships, appetite or sleep, or if you see this pattern occurring every monsoon or winter, it could be a sign of depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD) rather than just the weather,” expresses Dr Naveen. The monsoon can also encourage habits that make the day feel less active and structured. “Spending more time indoors reduces sunlight and heat exposure, which can affect sleep and, as a result, lower work efficiency because of reduced body energy levels. Walking or exercising outdoors can help make the body healthier,” explains Nandini.
For some people, the weather can have a stronger emotional impact, particularly when other pressures are already present. “Continuous rain and dark, humid days may make anxiety, low mood and other emotional symptoms worse in certain people, particularly in those who are already suffering from depression, anxiety disorders or high stress. Moreover, having limited time outdoors, withdrawing from social situations, worrying about money or the commute, and experiencing health issues during the monsoon can all lead to greater irritability, restlessness, and a sense of isolation,” notes Dr Naveen. The monsoon may naturally bring slower mornings, but a little structure can help keep the gloom from spilling into the whole day. Getting daylight when possible, moving regularly, maintaining sleep timings, and staying connected can make rainy days easier to navigate.