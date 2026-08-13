Building India’s next data-driven EV ecosystem

What was the inspiration behind Hala Mobility?

If you look at the Indian mobility landscape, we always focused on comfort and convenience for people, but forgot about the ones providing it — the gig worker. After my PhD, while building a product called Chippy in Europe, I looked at how to bring this fragmented ecosystem into one place. But the driver was still burning money on unreliable petrol vehicles, so the idea was to switch him to electric vehicles, so both customer and driver would win.

When we started Hala in India, it was primarily around giving analytics to fleet operators — for example, a city council setting up charging infrastructure needed reliable data that didn’t exist. But the pandemic hit, so we pivoted into fleet operations, renting out electric vehicles ourselves. Today we’re evolving into what we call SEED — a Sustainable Ecosystem to Empower Delivery Partners — giving gig workers vehicles, jobs, credit, financing, housing and medical support.