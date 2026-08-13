Constable found hanging in LB Nagar police station in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the LB Nagar police station on Wednesday after a 2024-batch constable was found hanging on the police station premises. The deceased was identified as J Sai Kumar, a native of Manchal in Rangareddy district.

Sai Kumar had reportedly written a letter to his seniors before his death, stating that he did not want to continue working. His father, Jarpula Bodhya, told police that his elder son, J Seval, is an AR constable, while Sai Kumar was posted at LB Nagar.

Bodhya said Seval called him around 3.30 am and informed him about Sai Kumar’s death at the ACP office. Family members rushed to the spot, while Seval went to Kamineni Hospital after being informed by a night-duty officer.

The family alleged that Sai Kumar’s body was taken to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem without waiting for relatives. They also questioned the non-functioning of CCTV cameras in the room and the delay in handing over his mobile phone.

Family members, alleging foul play, staged a protest and claimed blood stains were found in the room. A case has been registered and the probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)