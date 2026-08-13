Curl Culture: A new way to look at curls

With countless products and elaborate routines now available, knowing where to begin can itself become difficult. On what she considers some of the common mistakes people make while caring for their hair, Isha observes, “The first would be just overcomplicating stuff. There are so many products, and every product is marketed in such a way that you feel you need it. I usually feel that consumers get very confused and overwhelmed by the amount of products, and that discourages them from continuing. I always tell people, don’t overcomplicate it. It’s just hair. Some days it’s going to look great, some days it’s not going to, and we need to accept that. Another thing I see people making mistakes with is stepping out in the sun with wet hair or sleeping with wet hair. I think that’s the worst thing that you can do for your hair.”