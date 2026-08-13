Former UoH student held for supplying ganja to students

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE force and Gachibowli police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old former student of University of Hyderabad (UoH) for allegedly supplying ganja to consumers, including students of the university.

Meanwhile, University of Hyderabad Registrar Devesh Nigam, in a note, rejected reports claiming that 17 HCU students had tested positive for ganja during recent checks. He said the information was factually incorrect and misleading. “The EAGLE Team is conducting necessary inquiry and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The accused was identified as Biswajit Kalita alias Biswa, an actor trainer and resident of Serilingampally who hails from Arunachal Pradesh. Police apprehended him on the university campus and seized five grams of ganja from his possession.

Police said Biswa had been absconding in a case registered on August 7. Acting on credible information, police went to the Men’s L Hostel on the campus and found a 24-year-old MTech student suspected to be under the influence of a narcotic drug.

During questioning, the student told police that he had been consuming ganja for some time and had purchased 10 grams of dry ganja for Rs 500 from Biswa. He had allegedly concealed it in his hostel room and consumed it occasionally.

The student’s urine sample was collected and a drug test returned positive for ganja consumption. He subsequently told police that he wanted to undergo rehabilitation.

Police are investigating whether other students are also consuming drugs.