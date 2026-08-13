Hyderabad to issue notices to 5.82 lakh unmapped voters

HYDERABAD: As many as 5.82 lakh voters, or 20.80% of the electorate across Hyderabad district’s 15 Assembly constituencies, who submitted Enumeration Forms during the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have not had their details mapped with corresponding entries in the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR in 2002. The Hyderabad district election authorities will issue notices to these electors and initiate a verification process to establish their eligibility to remain on the electoral rolls.

Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency recorded the highest number of unmapped voters at nearly 66,450, followed by Jubilee Hills (63,448), Musheerabad (58,320), Secunderabad (47,180), Amberpet (47,100), Sanathnagar (43,340) and Karwan (40,700).

Among the mapped electors, 7.98 lakh (28.5%) were self-mapped, while 14.14 lakh (50.5%) were mapped through progeny details.

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan told TNIE that notices would be issued to electors whose present details could not be mapped or linked with the 2002 SIR rolls.