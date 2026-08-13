Hyderabad to issue notices to 5.82 lakh unmapped voters

HYDERABAD: As many as 5.82 lakh voters, or 20.80% of the electorate across Hyderabad district’s 15 Assembly constituencies, who submitted Enumeration Forms during the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have not had their details mapped with corresponding entries in the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR in 2002. The Hyderabad district election authorities will issue notices to these electors and initiate a verification process to establish their eligibility to remain on the electoral rolls.
Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency recorded the highest number of unmapped voters at nearly 66,450, followed by Jubilee Hills (63,448), Musheerabad (58,320), Secunderabad (47,180), Amberpet (47,100), Sanathnagar (43,340) and Karwan (40,700).
Among the mapped electors, 7.98 lakh (28.5%) were self-mapped, while 14.14 lakh (50.5%) were mapped through progeny details.
Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan told TNIE that notices would be issued to electors whose present details could not be mapped or linked with the 2002 SIR rolls.
He clarified that failure to map an elector’s details with the previous SIR rolls would not, by itself, mean deletion of the person’s name from the electoral rolls. Electors would be given an opportunity to establish their eligibility and submit the required documents during verification.
Election authorities will scrutinise the indicative documents submitted by electors and verify their place of residence and whereabouts during the period covered by the previous SIR. The notices are likely to be followed by hearings, during which electors may be asked to produce supporting documents and explain their electoral history.
The exercise assumes significance as Hyderabad has recorded a high number of unmapped electoral records during the ongoing SIR. Officials said changes in addresses, spelling variations in names and other discrepancies in electoral records could make automated mapping difficult.
Officials said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that only eligible voters remained on the electoral rolls while providing genuine voters an opportunity to establish their eligibility.