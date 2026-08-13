Mahima Makwana: I want stories with human connections



Looking back on sixteen-odd years in the industry, Mahima’s first instinct is gratitude. “I feel grateful. Like everybody, I’ve had my ups and downs, but I am who I am because of my mother (Meena Makwana), she saw something in me and pushed me to pursue this dream. Seeing different people and living different lives between action and cut. You also realise that if you’re able to do it, you’re gifted, and sometimes you’re not aware of your own gift. You work on your craft, hone it, and that’s when you truly start enjoying it,” she warmly begins. Having started too young to plan a career, she never imagined television would eventually lead her to the big screen — yet it did, and today she hopes to keep collaborating on ‘stories with human connection’.