Secret Alchemist: How hair perfumes are redefining fragrance rituals

The brand itself was born during the pandemic, initially as a therapeutic aromatherapy label offering blends for sleep, stress and anxiety. She notes, “Everybody was anxious and struggling with sleep. That’s where the seed of Secret Alchemist came from. We were among the first to talk about clean perfumery and complete ingredient transparency. We received so much love that we scaled almost five times.” The idea for The Hair Alchemy, she says, came directly from listening to consumers. “Our customers wanted to layer fragrances and create a scent that felt uniquely theirs. Hair perfumery became the perfect extension,” she notes. Going ahead, she further explains that hair retains fragrance longer than skin because ‘hair is a dead follicle’, making it ideal for layering with body perfumes. She explains, “It creates a unique scent while also refreshing your hair between washes — especially in humid cities.” Designed as two distinct personalities, the collection comprises Mineral Sage and Mystic Santhal. “Mineral Sage is fresh, grounding and centred around sage from Himachal Pradesh. Mystic Santhal, with Mysore sandalwood and jasmine, is woodier and more intimate. One is for the day, the other for evenings,” she highlights.